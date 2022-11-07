Enterprise Network Servers

The top brands for enterprise computing this year are:

IBM

Intel

Supermicro

HP

Apple MAC

Oracle

Sun

Cisco

Juniper

F5

Lucent

Foundry

The modern datacenter can hold 40 system per rack.

All systems are kept inside a controlled environment.

This is how network cable looks connected to a switch.

A laptop or crash cart give you a screen to work on

You will need a handheld cable tester like this to resolve issues.

What Is the Most Popular Web Server?

Nginx is the most popular server, with 34% of all active websites using it. That’s because it’s lightweight, runs on Linux, and very fast. Apache follows with 32% of active sites using the server, and IIS is at the third spot. GWS has hosted numerous sites during the last few years and is now the most popular after Apache, Nginx, and IIS. Lightspeed follows GWSwith.

When choosing a web server, users need to consider the applications and amount of traffic it can handle. You can check out the above web servers to compare their loading balancing, performance, and load limit to find one that suits your needs.

Usage:

Nginx

34.2%

Apache

32.0%

Cloudflare Server

19.2%

LiteSpeed

10.2%

Microsoft-IIS

6.7%

Node.js

1.5%

Google Servers

1.1%

Tengine

0.1%

Cowboy

0.1%

ArvanNginx

0.1%

Tomcat

0.1%

Apache Traffic Server

0.1%

Kestrel

0.1%

Caddy

0.1%

IdeaWebServer

0.1%

Some servers have multi colored lights like this

Inside the data center are rows and rows of systems, networking gear, and cables.